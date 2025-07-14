Lizzo Reveals How a Tibetan Monk Drove Her Total Transformation After Solo Bali Trip

Lizzo's life-changing solo retreat to Bali. It took Grammy-winning singing sensation Lizzo a trip to Bali to get some self-worth and emotional clarity with the help of a Tibetan monk.

Celebrated by her good friend SZA for her growth, Lizzo's journey shone a light on how she found independence and belief in herself.

Lizzo's journey started in August 2024 when she met a Tibetan monk who shared some words of wisdom that resonated with the singer.

"He was like, 'You worry too much about other people. You need to trust yourself.

You have to tell yourself, 'You are fucking incredible, block out those thoughts, put priority on your thoughts,' and don't let somebody come in and tell you what they think you are more than you know it,'" Lizzo recounted.

This dialogue ushered in a clarity that the artist says left her feeling unshakable.

SZA, who noticed a positive shift in Lizzo's energy, praised her longtime friend's evolution.

"I remember pulling up by myself to see her, and she [SZA] was like, 'Are you okay? You're always alone now, and you were never alone,'" Lizzo shared in Women's Health.

"I was like, 'I'm good. I don't need anybody. I'm here to see you.' And she was like, 'I love this healed version.'"

The two artists, who have maintained a close friendship since touring together in 2013, have shared experiences that have strengthened their bond.

Reflecting on a spontaneous trip to Lake Michigan, SZA told Interview Magazine, "And then we just got drunk and hung out, and we kept doing that, and then our lives and careers progressed, and we kept talking and hanging out."

As Lizzo continues to prioritize her newfound personal independence, her journey serves as an inspiration to many.

The future is bright too: SZA has teased another collaborative project and hinted at potentially working with them musically.

Lizzo reveals her transformation in Bali has been about stepping up to her identity and power, and a journey to inner harmony and self-love.