Lizzo Responds to All the Love From Kai Cenat Appearance With Glowing Pic

Lizzo is just one of the many celebrities to recently join in on Kai Cenat's nonstop November stream. Recently, users watched as she and SZA showed a rare glimpse inside their tight friendship, even making headlines for being caught gossiping about Cenat's hygiene.

Though Lizzo has been the target of a hate train over the last few years, the appearance seemed to cultivate some public warmth towards her. Lizzo reportedly only joined in on the stream in order to redirect any hate that would have gone towards SZA to her, as SZA shared how fearful she was of appearing on the livestream.

However, the opposite happened: people praised her for her funny and chill vibe.

Lil Yachty praises Lizzo for her positive energy and attitude on Kai Cenat’s stream with SZA, saying that all hate is forced 👏pic.twitter.com/9OKirKtUOB — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 25, 2024

ngl i fw lizzo even more now (i hated her ass a couple of years ago tbh) pic.twitter.com/NpCuMZpBxA — 𝐌𝐘𝐋𝟑𝐙🖤 (7-11) (@_myl3zz) November 24, 2024

Lizzo is really a girls girl she came on Kai stream to support Sza and her anxiety … and she’s absolutely doing just that! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VrB6tFB8JP — Jerzy GloriDayz✨ (@GloriDayzEra) November 24, 2024

Lizzo seems grateful for the change in tune. In a dewy mirror selfie showing off a robust Sailor Moon phone case, she shares, "S/O to everyone that just found out im lowkey cool as hell. welcome to the club."

SZA herself commented in support, adding, "Pahaha been tried to tellem."

Fans have also reacted to Lizzo's very obvious weight loss. While she's been accused of using the drug Ozempic in order to drop pounds, fans have come to her defense, noting that she's been openly sharing her exercise and clean-eating journey. "Can y'all go one post without mentioning how 'skinny she's getting' or how she's 'using ozempic' ?? She's been documenting her fitness and healthy eating journey this whole time," commented one frustrated fan on a recent Instagram picture.

Lizzo has poked her own fun at the chatter, even dressing up as Ozempic during Halloween to bring some humor to the rumors.

Others, however, are not letting her off the hook so easy. "fatphobia is crazy because Lizzo got skinny and yall immediately forgot the sexual harassment lawsuits filed against her. not to mention yall think losing weight is somehow inherently a 'glow up,'" tweeted one user on X.