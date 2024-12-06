Kelly Clarkson Declares She 'Loves Being Naked' and That Americans Are 'Weird About It'

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her love for nudity.

While interviewing actors Taye Diggs and Tyler Posey on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Posey and Clarkson unexpectedly bonded over their love for being naked. As the three admired a photo of Posey exposing his behind while riding his motorcycle through Utah, Clarkson commended him for embracing his body. Diggs and Posey are promoting their new FOX special, The Real Full Monty.

"I love being naked," exclaimed Clarkson. "I think we're so weird about being naked, especially in this country. America is so weird about it."

"It's just bodies," she added. "It's liberating... until gravity takes hold."

While Posey was grateful for Clarkson's admission, Diggs wasn't having it. "You guys...what are we talking about right now?!" he exclaimed, shocked at the conversation's detour.

Clarkson's body has made its own headlines recently, as the multidisciplinary has dropped over 60 pounds after reaching 203 pounds on the scale. During a May episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer shared some insight on her weight loss with guest Whoopi Goldberg, who raved about taking Mounjaro for her own health journey. Clarkson shared that she was scared when she received a pre-diabetic diagnosis, deciding then and there that it was time to make a change. While she "was never insecure about" her weight, health became a major concern.

Many assumed she's dropped weight using the aid of Ozempic, though Clarkson set the record straight.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," she said.

She didn't name the medication but said that it's "something that aids in helping break down the sugar—obviously my body doesn't do it right."