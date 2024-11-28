Kelly Clarkson's Kids Say 'No' to Mom Dating After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson's children, River Rose, 10, and Remington, 8, from her previous marriage with Brandon Blackstock, are not keen on seeing their mother reenter the world of dating.

In a recent appearance on KOST 103.5, the former "American Idol" winner revealed, "Both my kids are not [into it and] they constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you to be with anybody else.'"

"They're young, so it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," she went on.

Clarkson quipped, "I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you, but Mommy needs loving too.'"

"I'm not looking for it. I'm not looking for a 'you' for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical and imagination station is a wonderful thing," the singer added.

Having separated from Blackstock in 2020, the Emmy Award-winning host has made it clear that she is not looking to pursue a new romantic relationship at this time.

"I feel, like, I'm a magnet for people who are all-in right off the bat and want to be exclusive," she said. "It's not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I'm very non-committal at the moment ... and I have little ones."

She added, "My girl, too, I've explained to her, 'When Mommy's ready, it's OK. I'm allowed to do that.'"

Currently, Clarkson's top priority is ensuring her little ones are settling into their new routine in New York, where she relocated her self-titled talk show.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she explained, "I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change."

"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," she went on.

Clarkson took on the role of primary caregiver for River Rose and Remington, leading their family to move to the big city.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer and Blackstock, who has once her music manager, got married in 2013 and ended it in 2020. Their divorce was finalized two years later after they gone through long disputes over custody and shared assets.