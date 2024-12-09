Ethel Cain Supports UnitedHealthCare CEO Shooting Suspect Luigi Mangione: 'Violence Begets Violence'

Police have identified 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as the suspect in last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

When an employee at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania alerted authorities after identifying Mangione as the potential suspect, he was searched by local police and found carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, a US passport, and a firearm and suppressor "consistent with the weapon used in the murder," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared.

However, while Mangione may face heavy charges should he be found guilty, many have found themselves in support of his freedom. "he took action against private health insurance corporations is what he did. he was a brave italian martyr. in this house, luigi mangione is a hero, end of story!" writes on X user.

26-year-old indie singer Ethel Cain has publicly spoken up for Mangione, sharing a graphic on her Instagram story that read: "These companies don't care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids. They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?"

The post continues, "We're animals just like everything else on this planet, except we've forgotten the law of the jungle and bend over for our overlords when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for their survival. 'Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."

Cain added her own two cents to the sentiment, writing "Violence begets violence."

Many Cain fans supported her speaking out, finding themselves concurring with the sentiment. "Ethel is always on the right side of history," wrote one fan, referring to Cain publicly condemning Donald Trump, as well as the USA's military support in Israel. "This is why I stan her," wrote another fan.

While he remains in custody, NYPD detectives are currently on their way to Pennsylvania to question Magione.