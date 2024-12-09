Sofia Richie Unknowingly Sets off TikTok Dance Trend That's Enraging Some Users

Evidently, Sofia Richie has set off a dance trend on TikTok that's enraging some users with its simplicity. The dance itself originates from a video the fashion model and youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie made late last month with comic influencer Jake Shane.

In the clip, posted to Shane's TikTok (octopusslover8) on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), Sofia and Shane jovially dance to the Lola Young song "Messy," with Sofia rhythmically swaying her arms and backing up into Shane before they both making a "talking" gesture with their fingers at the point in the song where the lyric says, "And I open my big mouth."

So what's the hubbub over the dance? Well, after it set off a wave of dancin' imitators across the app, several users started speaking out about the apparent nothing burger nature of the trend, pointing out that Sofia and Shane were simply nonchalantly rhythmically dancing to the song without adding anything that special in the way of dance moves.

In fact, as at least one TikTok user noted, just having a bit of rhythm in your body could pretty much equal the dance moves Sofia and Shane show off in their video.

In a TikTok response, strawhatjulia says, "People are making the 'Sofia Richie dance' into a trend, and — I can't, I can't."

She continues, "It's like, just bopping backwards and having rhythm. Like, if you can listen to a song and hear the [beats] 1, 2, 3, 4 — 1, 2, 3, 4. Like, you can do it. I promise you can do it."

She adds, "They're like, 'Stop — it's so effortless.' Because it's literally f**king effortless. She's literally just walking backwards and like, [bobs head] wiggling."

Several other TikTokers also commented in a similar fashion — "a simple little two-step," as another user called it. See some of those videos below.

Both Sofia and Shane are huge stars on TikTok — Sofia, 26, currently has 3.7 million followers on the popular video-sharing platform, while Shane has nearly that amount at 3.3 million.

Sofia now goes by the name Sofia Richie Grainge after marrying music exec Elliot Grainge back in 2023. They have one daughter together, Eloise, born earlier this year.