Thai Pop Singer Ping Chayada Dies at 20 After a Neck-Twisting Massage—Chilling Final Days Revealed

A 20-year-old well-known Thai pop singer named Ping Chayada has died after developing life-threatening complications from a neck massage.

According to The Mirror, the singer, whose galactic performances and million-strong fan base have made her a rising star, endured a month of ordeal that started with a neck-twisting massage on Oct. 5.

Chayada went for relief from nagging neck and shoulder pain but quickly found herself in a state of growing misery. She had taken pain-relief medication two days after the massage, not knowing that her symptoms were not normal.

In the coming weeks, she visited the massage parlor multiple times, thinking it would ease the pain.

By late October, Chayada began to experience numbness in her arm and went to a hospital on Oct. 30 seeking treatment, saying she couldn't stand the pain anymore. Her condition deteriorated despite taking medication, and she was hospitalized on Nov. 6 for severe pain in her neck and legs that left her unable to move.

Chayada described the development of symptoms in a heartfelt post on Facebook, sharing her plight with her 22,000 followers.

"I thought it was just another side effect of the massage," she wrote. "After two weeks, I started to have very, very tight pain to the point that I couldn't lie on my back or stomach."

Doctors diagnosed her, after a battery of tests, with transverse myelitis, an inflammatory disorder of the spinal cord.

She was discharged from the hospital after being treated on Nov. 11 but was readmitted on Nov. 18 after experiencing a seizure and increased stiffness.

Chayada was moved to the intensive care unit on Nov. 22 and then fell into a coma. She died on Dec. 8 of septicemia, or blood poisoning.

Thai singer Ping Chayada, 20, dies from blood poisoning following massage treatments https://t.co/LIzCkqH5C4 — THE ASEAN DAILY (@theaseandaily) December 10, 2024

In response to her death, local health authorities said they would investigate the circumstances surrounding her massages.

All seven licensed masseuses at the parlor where Chayada was treated are under investigation as authorities try to establish whether proper protocols were followed.

Chayada's death has ignited conversations about safety standards for massage therapy practices, particularly when it comes to high-pressure techniques.

Fans and other musicians mourn the loss of a talented artist whose life was taken too soon.

The province's health chief, Vickie Kam, told reporters an autopsy will determine what led to the 20-year-old woman's death.