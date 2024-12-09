M.I.A. Details Disturbing Demand from Jay-Z After Roc Nation Signing

Upon joining Jay-Z's record label, rapper M.I.A. stood her ground and declined to comply with a request she deemed sexist.

In a recent Instagram Live session, musician Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam opened up about the decline of her once-bright music career and singled out specific well-known individuals whom she believed played a part in her setbacks.

The "Paper Planes" singer mentioned a significant individual in her career, Jay-Z, whom she mentioned requested a major transformation in her appearance following her signing with his record label Roc Nation back in 2012.

In a recent snippet shared on Livebitez's Instagram account, M.I.A. revealed, "The first thing [Jay-Z] asked me to do was get plastic surgery."

Casting doubt on the intentions of those in the music industry who may view her Instagram Live, the 49-year-old pondered whether they would perceive her actions as a sign of insecurity about her music career waning and dismiss her as seeking validation.

"I'm not insecure because I would have got plastic surgery. So their argument of 'Maya's fucking insecure, that's why she needs to fucking massage her ego,' fails. It fails because you turn around and ask what women do you know who hasn't had plastic surgery around [Jay-Z]?"

"All of them have. I'm the only one who didn't, which already proves the fact it's not insecurity," she added.

In her confident demeanor, M.I.A. expressed that if she lacked self-assurance, she "would've done that 100 times over."

M.I.A. left the label in 2014, having signed with Roc Nation in 2012 in preparation for her fourth album, "Matangi."

While she didn't reveal the specific cosmetic procedure mentioned, she did mention various suggestions she has received from indivduals in the music industry regarding cosmetic enhancements.

"I'm not going to bleach my skin, no I'm not going to get a fucking nose job, no I'm not going to get fucking filler," she said. "Because I'm 100% content, happy and at peace with exactly how God designed it. That's why."

Just as M.I.A. raised concerns about the Jay-Z, allegations of him raping a 13-year-old girl surfaced in a legal case filed in October in connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawsuits.