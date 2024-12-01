M.I.A. Calls Out Adele For Thanking Beyoncé For Her Success Instead of Her: 'I'm Coming Out Now'

M.I.A. recently opened up in a recent Instagram Live about her frustrations over not being the sort of peers' peer she felt she was — being overlooked by artists like Beyoncé and Adele.

She said she couldn't understand how, when successful musicians were singing the praises of Beyoncé, nobody was giving her props for all that she did for the music industry.

Now M.I.A said, "I'm coming for everyone now because the success of all that comes from God motivating me to get out of bed and write songs."

She mentioned how so many artists who came after her were impacted by her work, including one who was a millionaire from the music scene.

She said she has experienced hardships in the industry as a brown woman herself.

"Had I been black or anything else, I would not be going through this," she said, "because my experiences are different to any other artist."

She went on, "I've been taking the high road for 20 years."

M.I.A. also criticized the music business practice where singers like Adele emotionally benefit more than she does from their success.

She also noted how M.I.A.'s former manager was essential to getting Adele where she is, but instead of crediting M.I.A. for those early opportunities, Adele always thanks Beyoncé in her award speeches.

M.I.A. also revealed that those in the industry tried to steer her away from being herself — including changing her looks.

"I'm 100% content, happy, and at peace with exactly how God designed it," she said.