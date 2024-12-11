Disappointed Taylor Swift Fan Who Paid $10K Claims Singer Wasn't 'Mentally There' During Closing Night

Taylor Swift has wowed fans all across the globe with her Eras Tour, but not everyone.

In screenshot shared to Reddit, one Swift fan commented on a TikTok about the singer and the closing night of her Eras Tour, saying that Swift was not "mentally there" during the final night on Dec. 8.

"I paid almost $10,000 for my ticket and I was extremely disappointed on closing night. I've love Taylor forever. That was just plain bad. She wasn't even mentally there," the comment reads.

One person hit back at the comment, saying that Swift had already played all of the surprise songs that the audience wanted.

"What do you expect? She played all of the surprise songs we wanted. It was so good," they shared.

The regional commenter hit back at this comment, revealing that it was the "same show" during all of Swift's nights in Vancouver.

"It was the same show three nights in a row. No outfit changes. No surprises. The same script every night. And she was only mentally half there."

That was not the only fan who complained about the final stop. One person recapped the night in a TikTok, but users expressed their disdain in the comments section.

"I love taylor but i feel like she could've done something more special for vancouver n3. I mean even London n8 was better," one person said.

"I wasn't expecting an announcement, but I would've loved to have Aaron and Jack as the final guests, or something small, like a final new outfit," suggested another.

"I hate to say it, but I do feel the same. I feel bad for Vancouver. They kind of got the shaft. 'What a bland goodbye," commented another disappointed fan.

"I'm pretty sure she didn't even wave goodbye she just hugged her dancers and left thru the door ??" complained a TikTok user.

While some fans may not have been happy with the final Eras show, Swift's employees mostly likely were when it was revealed that she gifted her crew $197 million in bonuses.

Those included in Swift's bonus include truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, makeup, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team, according to People.

The bonus comes as Swift made history with the Eras Tour. According to the New York Times, the trek had 10,168,008 fans attended and grossed $2,077,618,725.

At the closing night of her tour, Swift addressed the audience, saying that it has been the most "challenging" thing she has done in her life.

"We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life," she said per People.

"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour," she concluded.