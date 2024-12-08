Taylor Swift Fuels Speculation of 'Eras Tour 2' Film Ahead of Final Show

Is Taylor Swift working on a sequel for her "Eras Tour" concert film?

When the "Lover" hitmaker started the final leg of her "Eras Tour" in Canada last week, fans noticed a camera crew capturing Swift's every move during the performance.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out the extended camera track along the stage, providing a wider range of angles for viewers to enjoy.

Now, Swifties were quick to speculate that the 14-time Grammy winner might be working on a new tour film or documentary, a follow-up to the original "Eras Tour" film.

The "Eras Tour" concert film was recorded during a series of performances in Los Angeles in August 2023. It made its debut on October 13, just two months later.

Setting a new benchmark, it has become the top-grossing concert film in history, amassing $261 million in global box office earnings.

However, at this moment, there is still no official word from the "Fortnight" singer regarding the potential development of a new movie. Despite the absence of confirmation, fans strongly believe that the iconic singer-songwriter, famous for her clever hints and unexpected reveals, may be keeping a hidden sequel project.

Taking their thoughts to X, a number of individuals shared their speculations about how the recently released footage might offer a more comprehensive view of her groundbreaking tour.

They discussed the possibility of the new content featuring the international locations and updated setlists that were part of the tour experience.

Starting its journey in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, the highly successful "Eras Tour" went on to amass $1.04 billion. This historic achievement solidified its position as the top-grossing tour of all time.

During each leg of the Eras Tour, Swift surprised her audience by performing four unique songs on both the piano and acoustic guitar at every show. Additionally, she performed a vast majority of the 300+ songs in her discography.