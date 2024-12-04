Kendrick Lamar and SZA Concert Tickets Cost More Than Taylor Swift's

These days, buying concert tickets isn't as easy of a feat as it used to be. From complex presale codes to dodging scalpers, it can be hard to secure a pass and see your favorite artist live.

However, the most common complaint among live music fans has been unreasonable prices for concert tickets, an issue that most significantly arose during popular tours like Beyonce's Renaissance Tour and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Kendrick Lamar announced a co-headlining tour with R&B songstress SZA earlier this week, and presale prices have already proven it won't be an easy event to attend financially. While the cost of seats vary from city to city, many venues are asking for upwards of $300 for upper level seats, leaving closer seats and general admission at unfathomable prices. Some range from $600-900, leaving avid fans with no choice but to miss out.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disdain, blaming Ticketmaster for no longer valuing the heart of live music and fandom. "I looked at the SZA + Kendrick tickets just out of curiosity... why am I seeing $600+ presale," shared one shocked fan via X. "Nosebleed tickets for Kendrick and SZA are $350. Ticketmaster, you will crumble."

kendrick and sza’s concert tickets costing more than the prices for beyoncé or taylor’s is actually insane, you announced this shit a day before AND during the holidays and you wanna put prices at 150-300 for UPPER seats?? pic.twitter.com/nrDQQGLvpR — alex ✵ (@portersluvv) December 4, 2024

Me outside the Roger’s centre enjoying the Kendrick & SZA show cause they have me all the way f’d up with these ticket prices 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QwxcLreE09 — Aisha 🇵🇸 (@jewojallow) December 4, 2024

541$ for floor tickets for kendrick and sza, they are not for the people ⚰️ — malik okonma (@_aqmalik) December 4, 2024

One reddit user shared that the same seats they scored for Swift's global tour was seemingly more affordable. "My partner got presale for Taylor Swift in the upper level in Toronto and spent $170 on her ticket, exact same seat for Kendrick was $360." While Swift's long-running tour made history, it lent to many more available slots, while Lamar has been more elusive when it comes to going on the road. This makes his show more exclusive, upping the value of a ticket.

Lamar and SZA's show in Toronto, Canada, slated for June 12, 2025, appears to have the most outlandish prices. This is due to higher seat demand, as the show will play in hip-hop rival Drake's hometown, who Lamar has been publicly beefing with since the summer.

Some fans are sitting out the tour entirely, hoping that the next go-round will be more accessible. "these kendrick n sza prices- oh i'm sick to my stomach... guess i'll wait for SZA's next tour in 2028," one X user settled. While many fans are directing their anger towards the performing artists, others are adamant about reminding fans that neither Lamar nor SZA have much control over ticket prices.