50 Cent Makes Savage Response to Jennifer Lopez's Connection with Jay-Z's Rape Allegations

Rapper 50 Cent apparently isn't done stirring the pot since Jay-Z spoke out over Diddy's alleged jabs late last week, and the drama escalated over the weekend when his ex Jennifer Lopez was roped into the scandal.
The G-Unit founder has been particularly chatty on social media since news of the suit against Diddy was made public — and that suit includes allegations of rape involving a minor.
Now, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed an amended lawsuit that names Jay-Z as an additional defendant in the case.
The woman, referred to as Jane Joe in court documents, accuses Diddy and Jay-Z of having gang-raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.
Buzbee notes in the revised suit that a celebrity woman was present during the September 7, 2000 event.
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has denied the allegations and called the lawsuit an extortion plot. He then caused his own suit against Buzbee, asking a John Doe accuser who she is.
To make things even more dramatic, there were also stories about Lopez and Diddy hanging out together at the afterparty in question.
A blurry shot of the pair at New York's shuttered Lotus nightclub appeared to capture a spirited debate with an angry Lopez.
50 Cent took advantage of the circumstance by posting the banner headline with the photo on his IG page.
"J-Lo, nah. I want nothing to do with this!" He wrote in his caption.
The comment was part of his ongoing feud with Jay-Z. He has spent this week trolling Jay-Z and even posted an AI-generated video showing a fake arrest of both rappers.
Fans, however, questioned 50 Cent's motive after he made the posts.
"You want nothing to do with it but u posting everyday about them," one user remarked.
Another added, "I just knew you wasn't going to stay out of it!!!!"
