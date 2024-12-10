50 Cent Brutally Mocks Jay-Z for Going to Blue Ivy's 'Mufasa' Premiere Amid Rape Allegations

50 Cent can't help but troll.

In a since-deleted post to social media, the "In Da Club" rapper went after Jay-Z after Jay went to his daughter Blue Ivy's premiere of her movie Mufasa: The Lion King amid allegations he raped a 13-year-old.

Jay-Z was seen on the red carpet with his wife, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy on Monday night. The family was all smiles at the event. 50 shared pictures of the family to his Instagram account where he trolled Jay-Z in the comments.

"Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL," he wrote.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH 50 CENT??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CPaBLGSa2V — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) December 10, 2024

The post has since been deleted and 50 shared another post to his Instagram account about being reported.

"Please don't come to my page,I don't go to yours you people report me every two seconds," he said in response.

His post comes after 50 also trolled Jay-Z for the rape allegations and Jay's connection to the Super Bowl.

50, who has been working on a Netflix docuseries about the sex trafficking and racketeering offenses Diddy has been charged with, has implied that Jay-Z should no longer be involved with the spectacle.

50 Cent shared a picture on Instagram that shows him in a car before driving away.

"Ok I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl [halftime show] *worried emoji* I'm just asking for a friend!" the post reads.

In the past, Jay-Z was accused by 50 Cent of trying to ban him from the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, only to backtrack when Eminem threatened to pull out. The rapper told Cam'ron's Talk With Flee that it was due to competition in the rap game.

"Not even threatened, I think it's just — our culture's competitive, man, it is. But I think when it goes past the music itself to blocking things in business. Then I don't understand that. Like, right now, you're not even competing for a slot. You don't have a new song out that you wanted to be on the Top 10 or the Top 5, and you still competing. It just don't make sense. Like what we competing for? What's the goal?" he shared.

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company first began their partnership with the NFL in 2019 where they agreed to serve as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist. The two then renewed their contact in 2024. However, details about the renewal remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z was hit with a lawsuit on Dec. 8 that alleges the Roc Nation founder raped a 13-year-old along with Diddy at an MTV VMA afterparty in 2000.

Jay-Z has denied the allegations and instead said that he will fight back against them, specifically calling out attorney Tony Buzbee.

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am," he said.