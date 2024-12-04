Taylor Swift's Plans After 'Eras' Tour Revealed: One Year to Focus on Travis Kelce and 'Normal Life'

As Taylor Swift nears the end of her extensive "Eras Tour" this coming weekend, she anticipates a period of relaxation that she truly deserves.

She has performed over 150 shows since launching her tour in March 2023, with the final show is set to take place on December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly, "Taylor's exhausted. She's excited for some relaxation and downtime."

As for the "Fortnight" singer's plans, the source revealed, "Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while."

Another insider shared, "They want to do 'normal things' as a couple. Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that's when] the little nuances about someone's personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other."

While Swift prepares for a well-deserved break, rumors suggest she is already brainstorming ideas for her upcoming album and potential tour.

Nonetheless, sources point out that plans may be subject to change based on developments involving her Kansas City Chiefs beau.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce singing ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ together at the US Open.



pic.twitter.com/alsZP6FFxK — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 8, 2024

The second insider explained, "A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She's told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life."

Reportedly, Swift and Kelce are both enthusiastic about the idea of getting engaged but have agreed not to hurry into it.

"Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That's just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever."

When it comes to beginning a family, the career-driven couple is said to be holding off on that for a few more years.

The source said they intend to stay in Missouri until Kelce's season concludes, after which they will divide their time between Swift's residence in New York City.

Insiders also revealed that the Grammy-winning star is looking forward to celebrating her 35th birthday on December 13 and wrapping up her tour in NYC, where she previously held a festive event.

The outlet's first insider said, "She loves a quaint party with her closest friends. Taylor is excited about turning 35. She knows she's accomplished so much."

In addition, there are alleged arrangements in the works for her to organize a Christmas gathering that will bring together both her and Kelce's families, as their romance has deepened significantly in the past eighteen months.