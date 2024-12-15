Drake Gives Shocking $10K Reward to Winner in Lookalike Contest

Drake made headlines for his unexpected reward to his lookalike winner.

This last quarter of 2024 has been full of surprises, as many people weren't expecting the surge of lookalike competitions around the globe. Among all the featured artists in the contests, Drake became the latest inspiration for a competition.

On December 15, Rolling Stone reported that the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker gave his support at the Toronto lookalike contest featuring the rapper himself. The event was also organized by Casuals Cakery.

It was disclosed that Drake knew about the competition beforehand and that the original rewards included a Hennessy bottle and Backwood cigarettes. In a screenshot shared by Casuals Cakery, Drake confirmed, "I'm adding 10 bands to the lookalike contest. As the main prize."

On the 14th, Casuals Cakery announced several key points in winning the competition. It shared that the contestants will be judged by their style, creativity, and vibes.

Eventually, the winner crowned for first place was Makayla Chambers, who opted for Drake's pigtail look, making her stand out among the rest.

20-30 Drake lookalikes gathered at Apt 200 on Queen Street West that hosted a contest. @Drake sponsored a $10,000 prize that was won by Makayla Chambers. #Drake #champagnePappi #FakeDrake pic.twitter.com/fRVwDssstH — Steve Russell (@SteveRussell) December 15, 2024

this girl was the 1st place winner of a Drake lookalike contest lastnight in Toronto



Drake said he's paying the main prize winner $10,000 pic.twitter.com/7mKoVhUp4l — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 15, 2024

Although Drake wasn't present at the fun event, the rapper acknowledged the competition on his social media.

"I love this city," Drake captioned in a Story.

Drake gets genuine love in the city, you cant fake this or build it over gimmicks. Shoutout to Toronto for being real and a true melting pot of culture. pic.twitter.com/kFRjO7yaK1 — rosethepoet (@rosethepoet1) December 15, 2024

Netizens also couldn't hold back their amusement at how many of the Drakes looked exactly like the rapper.

Never knew it was so many Drake look alikes 😂 https://t.co/8BiWJ6Yemk — Chan✨ (@OhSoPosh2) December 15, 2024

Some really look like him fr 😭 https://t.co/xS57H1SD6e — gazer (@icyimz) December 15, 2024