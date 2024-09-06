Drake Faces Setback as His 'Best Song' Titled 'Blue Green Red' Vanishes from Streaming Platforms

Social media users have expressed confusion and disappointment that hip-hop artist Drake removed his song "Blue Green Red" from streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

X user @THR33P34T wrote, "I can never forgive drake for taking down blue green red, I'm so devastated."

@GagCityCowBoy agreed, responding, "And that was literally the best song he released all year."

@glo0ryyy claimed, "Blue Green Red might be the best drake song in the past 3 years."

However, there appears to be a legal reason behind the song's removal from streaming services.

Music producer Cleveland "Clevie" Browne is reportedly considering filing a lawsuit regarding Drake's recent release, alleging that the song borrowed lyrics and melody from Dancehall musician Tiger's 1991 hit "When" without proper permission.

What Happened To 'Blue Green Red'?

The Canadian rapper's song "Blue Green Red" made its debut through Drake's collection of unreleased music and exclusive content known as "100 Gigs for Your Headtop."

The song was initially released last August by OVO/Republic Records, a subsidiary of UMG Recordings, Inc.

In a recent interview with DancehallMag, Clevie, known for his work as part of the duo Steely & Clevie, shared copyright issues involving his song "When."

"SONY/EMI [his publishers] called ... and said they were seeking clearance for 'When' but they did not send the song. We can't clear a song without hearing it. But Drake went ahead and leaked it before."

He went on, "The record company [UMG] blocked Drake's release and then went ahead and released the song over the weekend without us giving any clearance. Because they did this before the fact, that can mean problems."

Brown declared, "They used the melody just in a section, and it was repeated twice. So this is a clear infringement."

In Drake's song, a line is found in the post-chorus where he raps, "What the clock inna London? Yeah, Big Ben," while Tiger's lyrics say, "Weh di clock inna London name? (Big Ben)."

Drake already found himself in a situation where Steely & Clevie Productions accused him of similar wrongdoing previously.

Allegations have been made against the rapper for allegedly violating their 1989 riddim, "Fish Market," which they claimed was used on Drake's song "One Dance."

Brown explained, "They often wait till the last minute to seek clearance. But we need to know the frequency of how the work is used so that we can evaluate what is reasonable in terms of copyright share."

