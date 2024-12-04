Drake Throws Shade at DJ Mustard with Jabs at His Weight

In the never-ending feud between two of Hip-Hop's biggest names, Drake has taken a direct jab at Kendrick Lamar and DJ Mustard following the release of Lamar's latest album, GNX.

During a livestream on Dec. 3 hosted by Los Pollos TV - a prominent Drake supporter - the Canadian rapper made waves in the comments section, reacting to the discussion about GNX. As Los Pollos TV criticized Lamar's new project in comparison to Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, Drake chimed in with his own critique.

He playfully mocked Lamar's signature shout from the track where he yelled "Mustarddddddd" typing, "Custarrerddddd!"

"We need a donut emoji in the chat," Drake added.

The comment was pinned by Los Pollos TV, signaling support for Drake's ongoing critique of Lamar's music as well as Lamar's friendship with Mustard.

Drake trolls Kendrick Lamar's Mustard lyric on his song "tv off" in this streamer's comments



“CUSTAAAARRRRRD... we need a donut emoji in the chat custarrerddddd”



(via Los Pollos)pic.twitter.com/iOSAPIfpvb — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 4, 2024

This exchange adds fuel to a rivalry marked by diss tracks and public barbs. While Lamar has largely focused on his music and avoided direct confrontations, he has seemingly called out Drake in his music.

"I'll never peace it up; that sh-t don't sit well with me / Before I take a truce, I'll take em to hell with me," Lamar rapped on his song "Wacced Out Murals".

Drake has been outspoken in his criticisms and has called out Lamar in his songs "Taylor Made" and "Push Ups."

Earlier this year, Drake released 100 Gigs, a project featuring unreleased tracks. Meanwhile, DJ Mustard -- who collaborated with Drake on 2014's "Who Do You Love" -- recently expressed hesitation about working with him again, calling him "a strange guy" in a recent interview with the Los Angles Times.

The current result of the battle between the rappers has resulted in Drake taking legal action against UMG where Drake claims that the company knew that Lamar's song "Not Like Us" "falsely" accused him of being a "certified pedophile" and "predator" but chose to release it anyway.

The documents filed are not a lawsuit. Instead, they are a pre-action filing aimed taking depositions from key figures at UMG and iHeart in order to obtain more information that might support Drake's accusations in a future lawsuit.

Lamar is not listed as a respondent on the docs.

UMG has since responded to the filing.

"The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear," they said via Billboard.

Joe Budden has called out Drake for his lawsuit against the company and shared why Metro Boomin also does not like him.

"You been sending messages to this n--- wife, talking sh-t about when this n---- mom died. 'All that's cool but hey where my beat at n---? I don't give a f-ck that your mom died,'" Budden said.

"He is a selfish, lying, sack of sh-t who has made enemies for 15 years and we are here are the boiling point. You been behind the scenes hitting n--- baby moms, sending money to n--- baby moms, yo, you been back sending messages to this n---'s wife," Budden added.

"You think the Karen in him don't want to sue Kendrick directly, then I don't what game he looking at. They anointed Kendrick, you are going to take us to the next stratosphere. It's over for you," he continued.