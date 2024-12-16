Video of Sanaa Lathan Seemingly Wasted at Diddy's Freak-Off Party Resurfaces

Actress Sanaa Lathan has resurfaced in a video amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' current legal situation.

The footage, originally shared in July 2015, captures Lathan appearing inebriated while partying with Diddy and rapper French Montana.

The video of the three at Los Angeles nightclub Playhouse surfaced on Instagram. Diddy, who captured the clip, then calls out to Lathan, who can be seen striking a pose next to him while complimenting her on how she looks.

Later in the video, it cuts to an interior car scene showing Lathan lying across Montana's lap, seemingly stroking his chin and asking Diddy if he's gonna post the video.

The video has received mixed reactions from fans. Others expressed concern that Lathan was drunk, while others said she was just out living her life.

Another user brought up the current controversy surrounding Diddy, which he said involved "date rape drugs" and unauthorized parties.

Diddy is currently being accused of some serious crimes, with the sex trafficking one being part of a racketeering conspiracy. He has been denied bail on three occasions, and several lawsuits regarding sexual misconduct against him continue to pile up.

The relationship status of Lathan and Montana is a mystery.

The two met while she was filming The Perfect Guy in 2015, and Lathan described their relationship as having "hung out for a minute," in a March 2017 interview, while Montana called her "a great friend" at the time.

Montana inked a deal with Diddy's Bad Boy Records in 2012 before moving to Epic Records in 2016. Montana also revealed in April 2024 that he no longer had a contract with Diddy but was still on good terms with the music mogul.