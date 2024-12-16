Barbra Streisand Posts Moment She Discovered Gracie Abrams Was a Nepo Baby

Barbra Streisand has shared her praise for Gracie Abrams, and learned of the surprising connection that the two of them have.

Taking to her Instagram account on Dec. 16, Streisand shared a screenshot from Abrams' performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend on Dec. 14.

"I just saw a wonderful new singer named GRACIE ABRAMS (@gracieabrams) on Saturday night live this weekend," the legendary singer and actress said.

Streisand then went on to share the surprising connection that the two of them have, one she just learned about.

"It turns out she's the daughter of my friend JJ Abrams!"

J.J. Abrams is a famous director in Hollywood and has directed blockbuster movies like Armageddon and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

However, Gracie has rejected the title of a nepo baby after the rise of her career over the last year when she opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour and released her most successful single to date -- "That's So True" from her The Secret of Us album.

"Obviously we can't control where we are born into, and there are a million visible and even more invisible advantages to having family members who are in any entertainment industry," she told Rolling Stone in a past interview. "I know how hard I work, and I know how separate I've kept [my parents] from every conversation about anything career-wise, but of course you can understand what it looks like from the outside."

"That's So True" went viral on TikTok earlier this year and several celebrities have taken part in the trend where they dramatically act out the lyrics toward the camera. One such person is Katherine McPhee. In her video, she emerges from a bathroom before going backstage.

Jake Shane also took part in the trend. In his video, he awakens from bed and lip syncs the lyrics to the song while leaving his tour bus and heading backstage at a venue.

Actress Elle Fanning took part in the trend when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. Comedian Nicki Glaser was another celeb to take part in the trend.

Elle Fanning doing lip sync of That’s So True from Gracie Abrams during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon today. pic.twitter.com/QoeiFyUsAP — best of elle fanning (@bestofmaryelle) December 13, 2024

"That's So True" has gone on to peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming her first top 10 on the chart.