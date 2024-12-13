The NFL Fan Girls Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance With a TikTok on Her 35th Birthday

Taylor Swift is getting a lot of love from the National Football League on her birthday.

The NLF took to their TikTok account on Dec. 13 to pay homage to Swift on her 35th birthday. The clip focuses heavily on her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

In the video, Swift can be seen walking into the stadium before clips of Kelce are spliced in where he is blowing her kisses and giving her hand hearts. Another clip featured in the TikTok was Swift and Kelce embracing after the latter won the 2024 Super Bowl.

While the clip is very football focused, there is a clip of Kelce performing on stage during one of Swift's Eras Tour stops in London when he attended the show. The video ends with them sharing a kiss set to the tune of "All of Me" by John Legend, however, the song is a cover and is not Legend singing it.

Judging by the comments on TikTok, fans loved the fun video for Swift's birthday.

"NFL you have gained so many fans simply because of the way you've embraced this girl into your world and we love it," one person shared.

"Give this social media manager a raise okay?!" another chimed in.

"Never did I think the NFL Tik Tok would make me cry. Yet here we are," a surprised fan said.

The NFL's tribute to Swift comes just one day after she visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City to meet patients and staffers. During her visit, Swift celebrated one young boy's last chemotherapy session alongside him.

The visit come as Swift's starts her long-awaited break after concluding her tour. The New York Times reported that the tour ultimately grossed more than $2 billion and sold over 10 million tickets.

To commemorate her birthday, Swift released several behind-the-scenes clips from various music videos on her YouTube channel. Some of the clips she shared a look into the making of are "Cardigan," "I Can See You," "Karma," "Fortnight," "Bejeweled" and "Anti-Hero."

The latter of which became Swift's longest-leading No. 1 song on the Hot 100 where it spent 8 weeks and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 202 Grammy Awards. It appeared on her fourth album to win Album of the Year, Midnights.