Jamie Foxx's Shocking Birthday Altercation Was With the 'Jackass' Crew

Jamie Foxx's birthday altercation that led to him having to get stitches was over this surprising device.

According to TMZ, Foxx's birthday dinner at Mr. Chow's in Beverly Hills took a turn when someone from a private party in the upstairs VIP area pointed a laser at his table. However, this was not an ordinary laser pointer and instead of producing a singular red beam, it produced the image of a penis.

Foxx was upset because his kids were at his table, a source told the outlet, and he walked upstairs to the VIP room and asked the party to stop since he did not find the joke funny at all.

According to the TMZ, the VIP room that night had crew members of the Jackass franchise -- specifically, members of the production company, Dickhouse productions. However, none of the stars from the series were present.

The incident reportedly started when a waiter told Foxx, "They are waving at you, wave back," and pointed him to the VIP section, where 12 guys were trying to get his attention.

Guests at Foxx's party were confused until they saw the penis-shaped laser beaming down on their table.

"In front of my daughters?" Foxx allegedly exclaimed once he saw what they were doing.

Once Foxx and some others went up to the area to confront the others, things escalated and a crew member allegedly threw a thick drinking glass which ended up hitting Jamie in the face and cut his mouth.

"It's my birthday, what is wrong with you?" he allegedly told the Jackass crew before storming out to get stitches for his bleeding lip.

An attorney for the Dickhouse production crew spoke to TMZ about the incident.

"Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night," Bryan Freedman told the outlet.

TMZ shares that after Foxx left, the crew continued to be aggressive with some of Foxx's friends and the staff at Mr. Chow's called the police. Foxx was not there to tell his side of the story, but he has since spoken to them.

Since the incident, Foxx has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

"The devil is busy, but I am too blessed to be stressed," he said against a black backdrop.

In the caption of the post, Foxx added more: "The devil is a lie. Can't win here... thank you to everybody that pray and check on me... when your light is shining bright... they try to bring you darkness ... but they don't know that you're built for it... the lights have been shining bright... and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was' ... number 1 on @netflix if you haven't checked it out please go check it out it's from my heart and my soul..."