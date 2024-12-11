Jamie Foxx Says He's No Longer 'Dating White Girls' After Six-Year Katie Holmes Romance

Jamie Foxx is apparently done dating white women.

The actor and comedian released his new Netflix special called What Had Happened Was ... on Dec. 10. In it, he addressed his mysterious medical emergency and also claimed that he was done dating white women.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured," Foxx said.

"I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls," he added.

Foxx was previously linked to Katie Holmes in 2013 after she finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise. They went public with their romance two years later and made their ed carpet debut in 2019 before breaking up later that year, News.com reports.

Foxx revealed that he is "back on the Black side of town" when it comes to his dating.

"I'm back on the Black side of town! No more white girls. No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls. No more spray tan, no more big t--s no a--e, no more white girls," Foxx shared.

Over the years, Foxx has dated several other white women other than Holmes. He was linked to beauty queen-turned-actress Leila Arcieri before welcoming his second daughter, Anelise, with Kristin Grannis. Additionally, his first daughter's mother, Connie Kline, was white.

Elsewhere in the special, Foxx talked about Diddy while making a joke about the embattled rapper.

"The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that's what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, 'Diddy?'" Foxx joked, according to People. "Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don't look right. It's slippery in here."

Foxx continued his jokes about Diddy and associated it to his medical emergency in 2023.

"Your life doesn't flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this mother------?" he said. ""Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, 'Come on.' Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I'm f—---ng around."

His "slippery" jokes are in reference to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that have been reported to have been found in Combs' homes. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to TMZ about the amount of baby oil, saying that Combs could have bought in bulk at Costco.

However, a spokesperson for grocery chain has denied they sell baby oil.