Jamie Foxx Calls Out 'Outlandish' Rumors About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trying to Harm Him

Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight after wild online rumors claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs tried to kill him during his 2023 health crisis.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner, who suffered a serious stroke last year, spoke openly in a recent interview to clarify and reject the circulating rumors about his health.

"I'm in f—ing perfect shape. [I saw things like,] 'Puffy tried to kill me.' No, Puffy didn't try to kill me," Foxx said, poking fun at the bizarre conspiracy theories he read while hospitalized.

The actor added, "When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I'm sitting in the hospital bed like, 'These b—h-a— motherf—ers are trying to clone me.'"

During his extended hospital stay, Foxx, who was heavily medicated, secretly used a phone to check what people were saying about him.

Foxx mentioned that even while in the hospital, he kept his spirits up by making jokes despite being heavily sedated on strong medications, Foxx explained that maintaining a sense of humor played a key role in helping him cope during his difficult recovery.

According to DailyMail, the actor first hinted at the rumors in his Netflix comedy special "What Had Happened Was" in December. In the show, Foxx joked, "The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me... Hell no, I left those parties early."

“Diddy didn’t try to kill me!” – Jamie Foxx breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories https://t.co/fPAmxT5XkR — Paul Joseph (@PaulJoseph89562) May 23, 2025

Diddy's Team Slams Claims Tied to Foxx Health Crisis

A source close to Diddy already called the claims "ridiculous and baseless" last October.Diddy's representatives have firmly denied any connection to or involvement in Foxx's recent health crisis, Billboard said.

In April 2023, Foxx's daughter shared that he had been hospitalized due to a health issue that occurred while he was on set in Atlanta filming "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz.

The actor later shared that he suffered a brain bleed causing a stroke, and doctors gave him just a 5% chance of survival.

Reflecting on the experience in his Netflix special, Foxx described a surreal moment during his health scare, saying it felt like he was in a tunnel—without the usual "light at the end."

Adding his signature humor, he joked about the experience and made a playful comment involving Diddy.

Since his recovery, Foxx has been open about his health scare and how humor helped him cope. He continues to deny any foul play and says it's time to stop spreading false stories.

"No, Puffy didn't try to kill me," Foxx repeated. "Let's leave it at that."