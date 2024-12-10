Jamie Foxx Calls Diddy the 'Devil' and Insists He Left His Parties 'By 9'

Jamie Foxx wants everyone to know that he did not stay for the afterparty at Diddy's and hilariously roasted the situation in his new special.

The actor and singer's Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was hit the streaming platform on Dec. 10. In it, he tackles his attendance at Diddy's famous parties and joked about the "slippery" events.

"The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that's what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, 'Diddy?'" Foxx joked, according to People. "Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don't look right. It's slippery in here."

Foxx continued his jokes about Combs when it came to the medical emergency he experienced in April 2023.

"Your life doesn't flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this mother------?" he said. "Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, 'Come on.' Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I'm f—---ng around."

Combs is facing a myriad of charges related to his now infamous parties. So far, he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs is reported to have had women participate in his "freak off" parties which have been described as "elaborate and produced sex performances."

Additionally, Foxx's comments about the parties being slippery is a reference to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that have been reported to have been found in Combs' homes. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to TMZ about the amount of baby oil.

"I don't know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?" he said.

A representative for Costo then went on to tell TMZ that they do not sell baby oil at their United States locations.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him and he has a trial date set for May 5, 2025.

Elsewhere in the special, Foxx revealed that the health crisis he faced last year was a stroke that was the result of a brain bleed.