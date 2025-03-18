Suge Knight Reignites Claims Tyrin Turner Was 'Gay Lovers' With Jamie Foxx, Dr. Dre, Jodeci's Dalvin, More High-Profile Names

Suge Knight has once again stirred controversy by reviving his allegations that actor Tyrin Turner has had secret high-profile relationships, including claims of being "gay lovers" with Jamie Foxx and Dr. Dre.

In a recent phone interview with The Art of Dialogue, Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, reiterated statements he made nearly a year ago.

He asserted that Turner, known for his role in Menace II Society, has engaged in romantic relationships with wiFoxx and hip-hop producer Dr. Dre.

Knight stated, "Everybody knew it," during his explosive rant, implying that these alleged relationships were an open secret within the industry.

Suge Knight goes off on actor Tyrin Turner and claims he slept with Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, and Dalvin from "Jodeci."



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/rBPuySzLR3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 16, 2025

He further suggested that these rumors did not leak publicly because of concerns about their potential negative impact on business.

Turner, who is married to Amina Garner and shares two children with her, has firmly denied Knight's assertions.

In response to last year's comments, he stated, "Me and Jamie have been like brothers and best friends for years. What people don't understand is that we do a lot of business together."

Turner emphasized that their close relationship is often misinterpreted by outsiders, leading to unfounded rumors about his sexuality.

He expressed frustration over Knight's comments, particularly in the context of a society that is increasingly accepting of diverse sexual orientations.

Knight's allegations are not new; he began spreading rumors about Turner almost a year ago.

During that time, he claimed that Turner was involved in a romantic relationship with Foxx, which Turner promptly dismissed.

He reiterated his position, stating, "When you're dealing with people, people want to throw the little gay rumor on you. Somebody always gotta be gay in the world. I know what I like."

Turner has spent months gracefully attempting to clarify the situation, but Knight's efforts haven't waned.

He has now introduced additional names into the conversation, including Mr. Dalvin from the R&B group Jodeci, suggesting that more high-profile figures are involved in these alleged affairs.

This escalation of claims has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders alike about the motivations behind such allegations.