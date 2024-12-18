Billie Eilish Says She's 'Had a Lot of Good Sex' This Year After Vowing to Never Talk About Her Intimate Life

Billie Eilish is getting candid about her love life.

The singer gave an update on her love life during her eighth annual interview with Vanity Fair, where she reflects on the past year by revisiting her answers to the same questions from previous years.

While evaluating her 2023 goals with thumbs up or thumbs down, Billie enthusiastically gave a thumbs up when her 22-year-old self hoped to "be having good sex."

Later in the video, Billie expanded on her reflections. "I've done nothing but make friends all year and gotten so close with people that I wasn't with before and became friends with people I used to be friends with again," she shared. "It's just been a year filled with friendship which, honestly, even though I was saying a lot of things that I want to do, that was the real...that was the thing that I wanted to do."

"And yes, I've had a lot of good sex, so... you're welcome, Billie!" she added.

Her candid remarks come just two months after telling Vogue she was done discussing her private life.

"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or my dating life—ever. I'm never talking about it again," Billie said in October.

Eilish also admitted she often underestimates how her words can become sensationalized.

"I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world. That's so unnatural. We're all babies. We're all little kids growing up and learning ourselves," she shared.

Her decision to scale back on sharing personal details followed a revelation earlier this year about discovering her attraction to women while writing her hit song "Lunch."

"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after," she told Rolling Stone in April. "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand—until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

However, Billie said she never planned to publicly discuss her sexuality. "I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years," she told the outlet. "It's really frustrating to me that it came up."