Billie Eilish Finally Figured Out How to Make Touring 'Fun' After Being 'Tortured' By It

Billie Eilish is sharing how touring has changed for her over the years.

In her eighth-year of interviewing with Vanity Fair, the singer sat down and shared how she feels about touring now, explaining that she has made it "fun" after it was "miserable" at first.

"I was like, 'Touring doesn't have to be miserable, and I don't have to sit through it and take it.' I can make it fun. I mean, I'm the f--king boss. I sat down with my touring team and I was like, 'Let's figure out all the ways to make this fun, because this is my job.' I want to keep doing it, and I don't want to, you know, be tortured by that and I end up never doing it again because I'm resentful," she began.

Eilish shared that she has once again fallen in love with touring after her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour has been filled with "laughter and love."

"I've created a surrounding that's just joyous, and filled with laughter and love. For the first time in my life, once again, the words coming out my mouth are, 'I wish this tour would never end,'" the singer added.

To continue the fun celebration that this tour has been, Eilish brought out her "Guess" collaborator, Charli XCX, to perform the song during her Dec. 17 tour stop at the Kia Forum.

During their performance, the pair were engulfed in green lasers as they bounced around the stage and amped up the audience.

As they danced on stage, the crowd chanted the lyrics to the remix of song that featured Eilish: "Don't have to guess the color of your underwear / Already know what you've got goin' on down there / It's that lacy black pair with the little bows / The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo."

The songs original lyrics are: "You wanna guеss the colour of my underwear / You wanna know what I got going on down thеre / Is it pretty in pink or all see-through? / Is it showing off my brand new lower back tattoo? / You wanna put 'em in your mouth, pull 'em all down south

You wanna turn this s**t out, that's what I'm talking about."

Eilish's tour is set to conclude in Ireland in July 2025.