Katy Perry's '143' Deluxe Edition Gets Dragged Online: 'First Version Hasn't Even Sold 143k'

Katy Perry's latest album, "143," has sparked quite a conversation since its release in September.

Despite her efforts, the album quickly fell off the Billboard 200 chart after just two weeks, raising eyebrows among fans and critics alike.

But in a bid to revitalize the project, Perry has launched "1432," a deluxe edition that adds four new tracks to the original lineup.

She said in an announcement on X, "The metamorphosis is complete 1432," along with a blue butterfly emoji.

The metamorphosis is complete 1432 🦋 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 19, 2024

On Friday release day, Perry tweeted:

I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats an early holiday gift.



To everyone who HAS A HEART, I wish you NO MORE TEARS FOR NEW YEAR’S.



I’m always gonna be around no matter if you’re up or down.



1432 is here OK!https://t.co/KTkuPx9aOr pic.twitter.com/cghehOFpkK — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 20, 2024

However, the release has faced backlash online, with critics pointing out that the first version hasn't even sold 143,000 copies.

The first version hasn’t even sold 143k yet — jordandabest (@NickiWinsBltch) December 20, 2024

According to Variety, "143" opened with a total of 48,000 album equivalent units, comprising 37,500 in sales, 10,000 in streaming-equivalent units (equivalent to 13.11 million on-demand streams).

I skipped the standard version so I'm gonna skip the deluxe album as well. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) December 20, 2024

the first day streams for this will be interesting… — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) December 20, 2024

Just listened.. and as expected, it’s a CHOP! — Trevor (@trevgan) December 20, 2024

Why bother it flopped the first time. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) December 19, 2024

undo it — brandon🥥 (@clubclassicss) December 20, 2024

With all due respect, Katy, give it up. This album ain’t it. We know you got better in you. Recharge on focus on that. Please let this era die. — MIAP (@MIAPmadeit) December 19, 2024

streams: 4 — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) December 20, 2024

On Reddit, one user summarized, "To save everyone's time, the deluxe tracks are as generic as the main album. And dr luke is all over them."

Another user theorized, "I am 100% convinced this is a record label experiment to see if they can get away with fully AI written and produced music if they just have a famous singer perform it."

Meanwhile, there were others who were uplifting the award-winning singer.

Katy, you're the queen of lifting spirits! Giving your KatyCats a no-tears New Year is the gift we all need. Your constant presence, whether we're soaring high or feeling low, is the real magic. Here's to 1432, whatever that means, but if it's more Katy Perry, we're all in!… — Flowing Sats (@letsgobtc1) December 20, 2024

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT! THANK U MOM! ❤️ — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) December 20, 2024

What a sweet and thoughtful message 😊 1432 back at you! Your KatyCats are so lucky to have someone as caring and uplifting as you. Wishing you and everyone else a joyful and tear-free holiday season — Ul Hassan Amir (@AmirHassanMaken) December 20, 2024

On Reddit, according to one user, "I'm grateful for this new song OK, but I just want this era to be over, along with the tour, and then I really hope she moves away from Dr. Luke forever and the electropop-club records."

"Her past albums were way better. I hope her next one is edgier, more experimental genre wise, and has some cool interesting songwriting like her first 3 albums. Watching her interviews, Katy's actually really smart and thoughtful, and I don't get why she's wasting her mind-ideas in senseless music. Give me more thinkin of you...choose your battles...Connect more with your real self katy. We want that."

"1432" dropped Friday midnight and includes the new songs, "I Woke Up," "Has A Heart," "OK," and "No Tears For New Year's."

The deluxe edition comes months after the release of "143" in September where the "Roar" singer faced intense scrutiny surrounding the track "Woman's World." She faced criticism due to her collaboration with Dr. Luke. The public had conflicting opinions about Dr. Luke's involvement in the song, given the prior allegations of sexual harassment made against him by Kesha.