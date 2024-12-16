Veteran's Family Questions Katy Perry's Invictus Games Performance: 'At Odds with Its Mission'

Relatives of a disabled war veteran, who is in embroiled in a legal dispute with Katy Perry, are urging Prince Harry to reassess the singer's participation in the upcoming Invictus Games.

The Games, which was created by the Duke of Sussex, aim to pay tribute to military personnel, both active-duty and veterans, who have been wounded, injured, or fallen ill.

Recently acquired by Daily Mail, a letter has surfaced following Perry's confirmation as the main act for the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 event scheduled to start on February 8.

Carl Westcott, engaged in a prolonged legal dispute spanning more than four years, remains entangled in a bitter legal battle with the renowned singer.

The "Fireworks" singer has recently requested a compensation of $6 million from Westcott, only intensifying the conflict. Though the couple ended up winning the case in 2023, the pop icon did face a lot of criticism as Westcott claimed to have lacked the mental capacity to sell his home to them in 2021.

Now, the situation has inadvertently involved Prince Harry, who shares a neighborhood and friendship with Perry and her beau, Orlando Bloom, in Montecito, California.

The veteran's son Chart Westcott wrote a letter to Prince Harry delivering the family's disappointment with Perry's involvement in the event.

In shedding light on the clash of values between the Invictus Games and the legal pursuits of Perry against his father, Chart brought attention to a necessary contradiction.

Moreover, the ongoing struggle of Westcott against Huntington's disease, which has persisted for more than a year, has left him confined to his bed, intensifying the emotional burden of his family's appeal.

"As our father's health declines, my brother and I are fighting to preserve his legacy, as a man and as a veteran, yet this legal struggle has become a source of immense pain for our family."

"The choice to feature Ms Perry at the Invictus Games feels at odds with the event's mission to honor veterans and their sacrifices."

"While Ms Perry's participation may be seen as a gesture of support for veterans, her relentless pursuit of our father in court tells a different story — one that deeply undermines the values the Games stand for."

The letter penned by Chart came to an end with a polite plea directed at Prince Harry, urging him to reconsider the choice of including the singer in the Vancouver lineup.

"Our family greatly admires the work of the Invictus Foundation and its commitment to veterans worldwide. We believe that highlighting individuals whose actions align with these values is critical to preserving the integrity of this event."

"It just seems like he could not have been aware of this incident and Katy's actions and complete lack of empathy to my father and our family."

"She doesn't care about disabled veterans, much less any of the folks who care to attend the Invictus Games. I know Harry, himself, is a veteran and that's important to him, and I would hope that he would not want anyone or anything associated with the games that had not shown themselves to be friends to the veterans community in the past."

In the midst of their discussion, Chart brought up a rumor about Katy Perry receiving a substantial sum for her performance at the annual gathering.

Despite the lack of official reports regarding compensation for their appearances, there is no information available about Perry or any of the other performers — Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Jelly Roll — receiving payment for their participation.