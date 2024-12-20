Kendrick Lamar's Mural in Compton Keeps Getting Defaced Amid His Ongoing Feud With Drake

Kendrick Lamar's mural in Compton has been defaced as his ongoing feud with Drake continues.

The mural that has been destroyed includes three images. The perps used red and blue spray paint to attempt to black out the pictures. One of the images was reportedly blacked out in its entirety, Hip Hop Dx reports.

This is the third time that this has happened, the outlet reports. All of the incidents occurred after Lamar began his feud with Drake, a feud that has grabbed headlines for the majority of 2024.

Kendrick Lamar's mural got vandalized again

Now, the artist behind the mural, Sloe Motions, has addressed the destruction of his work in a post to his Instagram Stories.

"Blacking out Kendrick's face only made this worse, I don't understand what homey was thinking," Hip Hop Dx reports that he wrote.

This is not the first time that he has spoken out about the destruction of his mural. In a post to his Instagram account, he released a lengthy statement about it.

"Of course we were pi-sed and wanted to fix it but it just kept getting worse. Flash forward to today and Kendrick drops a song about the situation. It doesn't necessarily make it ok but it does feel good to have our hard work for the community immortalized in a song by one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you @kendricklamar for making this situation a little better today," he said.

Lamar even referenced the past defacing of his mural in Compton in his song, "Wacced Out Murals."

"Yesterday, somebody wacced out my mural / That energy'll make you n-ggas move to Europe / But it's regular for me, yeah, that's for sure," he said.

Drake and Lamar have had an ongoing feud that has resulted in potential legal action being taken against UMG from Drake.

Drake has filed multiple legal actions against "Not Like Us". In a filing on Nov. 25, Drake claims UMG "funneled payments" to iHeart as part of a "pay-to-play scheme" to promote "Not Like Us" on radio.

Additionally, Drake filed a previous legal action against UMG on Nov. 25. In that action, he claimed that UMG used payola to inflate the success of "Not Like Us" during its release week.

However, Spotify has since spoke out about the usage of payola in the success of "Not Like Us."

A Spotify spokesperson told Music Business World on Dec. 20 that: "Spotify has no economic incentive for users to stream Not Like Us over any of Drake's tracks."

"Only one of Spotify for Artists' tools, Marquee, was purchased on behalf of the song, for €500 to promote the track in France. Marquee is a visual ad that is disclosed to users as a Sponsored Recommendation," they added.

A spokesperson for UMG also hit back at Drake's accusation. In a statement to Billboard, they said: "The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear."