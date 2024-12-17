Snoop Dogg Clarifies Why He Reached Out to Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Beef: 'I Was F***** Up, My Bad'

Snoop Dogg has publicly apologized to Kendrick Lamar for mistakenly getting involved in a social media feud about a Drake diss track.

According to AllHipHop, the West Coast rapper explained what happened when he shared a post of Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle," which appears to be aimed at Lamar.

Snoop Dogg, whose album Missionary is produced by Dr. Dre, apologized for sharing the track. He said that once he recognized the repercussions of his post, he reached out to Lamar.

"That's my nephew, man," Snoop said. "He's a rapper, man. He's supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth. The truth shouldn't hurt you. It should make you better."

Snoop spoke about it in a conversation with Bootleg Kev and explained that when he shared it, he wasn't aware of the context, believing it was just a promo for a gin brand that he and Dr. Dre are part owners of.

But after catching word from Lamar about the repost, Snoop was quick to reach back to express his regret.

"Damn, I was on them edibles, my n#gga. I gotta be more careful," Snoop added. "I was f##### up, My Bad."

Things took a turn when Snoop realized he was in the wrong. He immediately reached out to Lamar and left him a voicemail to apologize for the confusion.

"Then I get the word, 'Nephew didn't like what you did,'" he recalled. "What did I do? Then I had to go look at it. I'm like, 'Oh, that's cuz... damn.' So then I deleted it, called nephew, left him a message."

But Snoop distanced himself from the feud when THR asked about Drake allegedly using his voice in the viral AI-generated freestyle.

"Man, I don't want to be in nobody's s#it," he said. "I like being on my own s#it. When it comes to beef, that's a real parameter that I do have. I don't get in nobody's beef. I'm usually the one who ends the beef."

Those comments from Snoop Dogg come at the same time as tensions escalating in the hip-hop world after Kendrick Lamar was name-dropped in Drake's recent diss track.

Snoop initially seemed to stoke the flames with his sarcastic social media post that addressed the situation, but he now, in a general sense, wants artists to work together in his latest comments.

He wrapped up the podcast with a reminder that peace should reign in the West Coast hip-hop scene.

As the rapper explained with a chuckle, "We on the West, we hold court in the streets,"