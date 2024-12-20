Diddy Sued for Rape by 2006 Radio Contest Winner, Accuser Includes Photo Evidence From Parties

Another lawsuit has made its way to Sean "DIddy" Combs, who is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

On December 20, TMZ released an exclusive report detailing the lawsuit filed by a woman named LaTroya Grayson. The woman was reportedly based in Oklahoma and according to the lawsuit, Grayson's sibling had won a contest held by radio station KJAMZ.

The prize also consisted of getting the chance for a New York City trip to attend one of the mogul's popular "White Parties." The package specifically included airfare, access to the Roger Smith Hotel for accommodations, and exclusive tickets for the party, which was held on October 16, 2006.

In her lawsuit, Grayson had also submitted photos showing her airline tickets and the Atlantic Records-funded bill from the hotel. The accuser claimed that the "White Party" was suddenly changed to a "Black Party," and that they got separated when Grayson managed to gain entry while her sibling was left outside the venue.

The accuser also alleged that premade drinks were offered to her by waitresses in the venue and that she felt ill after having two drinks, causing her to go to the bathroom. The lawsuit also included photos of Grayson having met celebrities such as rappers Babz and Bonecrusher.

Afterwards, Grayson claimed that she couldn't remember what happened during the rest of the night, as she only became conscious upon waking up at the Saint Vincent's Medical Center. Moreover, she claimed that her shirt was ripped, underwear was gone, and cash was missing.

Grayson also doesn't explicitly mention being a witness to the assault that transpired since she doesn't remember anything from the incident.

The accuser also recounted that when she arrived back home in Oklahoma, she received a phone call from an anonymous woman. The caller reportedly told Grayson not to take legal action against Combs due to his celebrity status and that she would only be "wasting her time" in doing so.

Ariel Mitchell, Grayson's lawyer, stated that the accuser decided not to bring up the sexual assault at that time out of "fear and confusion."