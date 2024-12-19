Diddy's Gesture to His Son During 'Astonishing' Courtroom Appearance Revealed

Diddy wished onlookers at his court appearance on Wednesday a happy holidays as he left the room following a brief hearing and also appeared to have his kids' well-being on his mind.

The embattled rapper appeared in court on Dec. 18 where prosecutors said they were on pace to turn over more evidence to Diddy's defense attorneys by the end of the year, ABC reports.

"Happy holidays, y'all," he was reportedly heard saying as he left the courtroom.

Diddy was stopped from acknowledging his lawyers as he was escorted out of the courthouse.

"I just want to say goodbye," he said before his lawyers approached him to give him a hub.

When Diddy arrived to the courthouse, he appeared to not recognize anyone. However, members of his family arrived late to the hearing and Diddy appeared to mouth "You OK?"

One of his sons responded with a gesture of a nod and a fist over his heart.

According to a separate report, Diddy appeared in court and looked visibly "thinner" and "grayer".

Elizabeth Millner, a journalist for Law & Crime Network, claims that Diddy's appearance had changed since he was arrested in September.

"He appeared just astonishingly thinner. A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but [he] appeared very noticeably thinner, and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to weigh on him," she said.

Millner noted that Diddy's hair looked "grayer" as well.

However, a source close to the rapper has hit back at the claims that Diddy is looking more weathered, telling Page Six that he is fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense."

"He has been very active, remains in good spirits and, as always, he was happy to see his children," they added.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025. When asked about the possibility of filing additional charges, prosecutors said only that "any additional charges will have minimal discovery."

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's defense attorney, shared that he would ask prosecutors to clarify the scope of the alleged crimes.

"The pattern of racketeering activities is really very vague," he said, according to ABC.

Diddy is next due in court on March 17.

His latest court appearance comes after the rapper was denied bail three times.