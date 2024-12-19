Diddy's Sons Fold Hands in Heartfelt Prayer Gesture During Emotional Court Appearance

Sean "Diddy" Combs was seen at a federal court hearing Wednesday in Brooklyn ahead of his upcoming high-profile sex trafficking trial, where his sons showed him support.

Though his fame came decades after these events, Combs, 55, is now at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, facing serious charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering.

He was in court for a hearing that was chiefly for setting out dates for future court appearances and examining evidence handed over by the prosecution.

According to DailyMail, Combs was visibly emotional as he exchanged loving gestures with his sons, Christian, 26, and Justin, 30, during the brief service.

The two men folded their hands in prayer in their father's direction as they walked away from the courthouse.

In reaction to that, Combs waved to them, with journalists outside scrutinizing him closely.

The meeting did little to raise their spirits again, witnesses said, as both sons left the courthouse looking glum.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs has abused and manipulated women for decades to satisfy his sexual appetites.

The counts stretch back to 2008 and include claims that he tried to intimidate both victims and witnesses.

The sheer amount of evidence against Combs is vast, including security footage that purportedly captured him punching his ex, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

Combs' lawyers say he was innocent. The music mogul is excited to take the stand and tell his story -- at least that's what his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, says.

The trial itself is not due to start until 5 May 2025.