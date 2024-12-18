Diddy Looking Noticeably 'Thinner' and 'Grayer' During Court Appearance: Source

Diddy, the hip-hop music mogul also known as Sean Combs who previously displayed a flashy lifestyle, was appearing visibly "thinner" and "grayer" during a court hearing on Wednesday for his federal sex trafficking case, according to a new eyewitness report.

Elizabeth Millner, a journalist for Law & Crime Network who attended the hearing, said the 55-year-old rapper's appearance had changed dramatically since his arrest in September.

"He appeared just astonishingly thinner," she said. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but [he] appeared very noticeably thinner, and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to weigh on him."

Millner also said Combs' hair now looks "grayer," adding to the noticeable transformation since his detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Diddy's New Appearance in Court

Cameras weren't allowed in the courtroom, so a Page Six report couldn't confirm Millner's account. Regardless, a source close to Combs pushed back on the observations, telling Page Six that the rapper remains "fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense."

That source added, "He has been very active, remains in good spirits and, as always, he was happy to see his children."

Combs has currently been in custody for three months and has been denied bail three times. He faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Initially placed on suicide watch after his arrest, Combs was removed from it a week later. His attorney Marc Agnifilo has said his client remains "focused and very strong" — though Agnifilo admitted that food has been "the roughest part" for Combs during his imprisonment.

Diddy's Holiday Meals in Prison

Typical meals at the prison facility include cereal, fruit, or pastries for breakfast; hamburgers, fish, or tacos for lunch; and chicken fajitas, pasta, or roast beef for dinner.

For Thanksgiving lunch, Combs was given the option a a traditional holiday meal with turkey roast and mashed potatoes. A similar holiday lunch menu, featuring baked Cornish hen and mac and cheese, is being planned for Christmas, according to TMZ.

Despite his fame and wealth, Combs is reportedly receiving no special treatment at MDC. Timothy Smith, a former inmate, told Daily Mail that the facility offers little to no amenities.

"People think there are TVs and radios, but where he's at, there's nothing, not even a radio," Smith said. "You get a Bible and one book per week. That's all."