Barack Obama Reveals Favorite Songs of 2024: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and More

Former president Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of the year, a tradition he upholds every year since leaving the Oval Office.

Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and more made it to his 2024 list! They are also some of the better tracks, such as Lamar's "Squabble Up," Beyoncé's "Texas Hold' Em," and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Obama announced his picks on social media, encouraging fans to find some new tunes and "change up your playlist."

Also on the list are "Lunch" by Billie Eilish, "Kehlani" by Jordan Adetunji, and "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman. Tracks by Karol G, Central Cee, Hozier, and so many more also made it to his playlist.

Obama's summer playlist — featuring tunes from Charli XCX and Megan Thee Stallion — was shared earlier this year. He has also honored a classic by the likes of The Rolling Stones and 2Pac.

Here's the complete list of Barack Obama's 2024 favorite songs:

Kendrick Lamar - "Squabble Up" Billie Eilish - "Lunch" Rema - "Yayo" Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng - "Jump" Central Cee & Lil Baby - "Band4band" Ezra Collective & Yazmin Lacey - "God Gave Me Feet for Dancing" The Red Clay Strays - "Ramblin'" Fontaines D.C. - "Favourite" Asake & Travis Scott - "Active" Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" Bonny Light Horseman - "Old Dutch" Rae Khalil - "Is It Worth It" Beyoncé - "Texas Hold' Em" Jordan Adetunji - "Kehlani" Artemas - "I Like the Way You Kiss Me" Johnny Blue Skies - "Scooter Blues" Hozier - "Too Sweet" Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place" Tommy Richman - "Million Dollar Baby" Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman - "Right Back to It" Myles Smith - "Stargazing" Jack White - "That's How I'm Feeling" Moses Sumney - "Gold Coast" Karol G - "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" FloyyMenor & Cris MJ - "Gata Only"

Obama music lists have become an annual institution eagerly awaited by fans and the music media.