Christmas at Graceland: The Lasting Legacy of Elvis and Priscilla's First Holiday Together

Elvis Presley had a special fondness for the holiday season and was celebrated for his acts of generosity.

Annually, he brought joy to loved ones by showering them with lavish presents.

During their first Christmas celebration, Priscilla gifted him with a set of bongo drums that still echo through the halls of Graceland.

In 1959, Elvis and Priscilla marked their first-ever Christmas away from Graceland in Germany, where Elvis served as a soldier in the United States Army.

Priscilla, then a young teenager of 14, faced the challenge of selecting the ideal present for the King despite their brief three-month courtship.

In an interview with NPR, she recalled, "I was trying to find him a Christmas present. That was a feat in itself."

While exploring Wiesbaden, Priscilla went on a mission to find the perfect gift. Armed with $35 from her father, Paul Beaulieu, she stumbled upon a music shop that showcased a pair of bongo drums.

"I got that for him. He was very happy with them and actually used them quite a bit," she shared.

Presented with this heartfelt gesture, Elvis was not only delighted but also received a precious memento that is proudly showcased to this day.

The bongos can be found not inside Graceland but rather in the Private Presley exhibit, conveniently located just across the street from Elvis' iconic home.

Featuring a collection of historical items from Elvis' time in the military from 1958 to 1960, the exhibition presents a display of his Army attire and captured moments through photographs.

In 2017, Priscilla reminisced about Elvis' nature, fondly recalling him as a generous soul who delighted in sharing gifts like a child.

"He would call the jeweler and ask him to bring pieces he wanted to see. Because he wanted to give presents to everyone," she explained.

Going above and beyond, his acts of generosity were not limited to just close acquaintances.

He often surprised his loyal companions in the "Memphis Mafia" with unexpected presents, including cash rewards, vehicles, and luxurious jewelry.