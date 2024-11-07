Rick Ross Thinks Him and Elvis Have 'A Lot of Things in Common': 'I Love He Was a Hustler'

Rick Ross believes that there are a great many similarities between him and the King of Rock, Elvis Presley.

The rapper recently took a trip to Graceland and he documented key moments along his journey, including many parallels that he and Elvis have with each other.

Both Ross and Presley were born in Mississippi. Furthermore, like Elvis, Ross has given his own home space its own name with a similar suffix.

"As we all can see, me and Elvis had a lot of things in common. His ranch is Graceland, mine is Promiseland. I love the planes. I love he was a hustler. He was a man amongst the people. I'm doing something different today," he told the camera.

This is not the first time that Ross has likened himself to Ross. He previously rolled out his "Elvis Presley Blvd" track a decade ago, which takes its name from the street on which Graceland is located.

This is not the first time that Graceland has made headlines this week. On Nov. 1, it was revealed that Lisa Marie Presley would go to her father's bedroom, where she would call upon his spirit.

Her time spent in his bedroom were detailed in her posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown.

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis, alleges that "the only place where she found any comfort... desperate to connect with her father...she would lie in his bed, lie on his floor. Anything to feel some comfort."

Lisa Marie and her kids would also share Elvis' bed. However, if they failed to leave the room before the tours started in the morning, they would be confined there until 5 p.m. The family would also eat meals in the room.

Keough would go on to say: "You can still feel him in that room, his spirit is imprinted in there," about Elvis' spirit.

Elvis died in the master bathroom, the room adjoining to the suite where they would sleep. The upstairs at Graceland is off limits to guests during tours of the property.

The King of Rock died at the age of 42 in 1977.