5 Heart-Wrenching Christmas Songs About Breakups and Unrequited Love

Christmas might be widely known for celebrating feelings of joy, compassion, and togetherness. However, despite this, various emotions can be invoked during the holiday season, including feelings of nostalgia, longing, and heartbreak.

Here are 5 heart-wrenching Christmas songs focusing on breakups and unrequited love!

'Christmases When You Were Mine' by Taylor Swift

Swift successfully captured the feelings of yearning in the lonesome, acoustic holiday track Christmases When You Were Mine.

'Break Up On Christmas' by Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay tackles the theme of the loneliness felt right after experiencing a breakup, especially on Christmas, when joy and merriness are typically celebrated. Midway through the song, the protagonist in the song laments why his holiday was ruined by an agonizing breakup.

"Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way / Why'd you have to go and wreck my favorite holiday?" he sang.

'Heartbreak Holiday' by Debbie Gibson and Joey Mcintyre

Gibson and Mcintyre express the somberness of a holiday breakup in this relaxing duet.

'Blue Christmas' by Elvis Presley

Blue Christmas begs to differ from the legend's high-spirited discography, as this holiday track delivers a sorrowful yet comforting listening experience.

'Last Christmas' by Wham!

Heartbreaks can still happen to anyone even during the most joyful time of the year, and this was further highlighted by Last Christmas. But despite the heartache surrounding the song, it also gives a glimpse of hope and resolve to move forward.