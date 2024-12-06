Mariah Carey Hits Back at AI Video Allegations on Her Spotify Wrapped Message

Mariah Carey is proving she is the one-and-only her.

It's a grim sign of the times when stars have to hit back at allegations that they are AI images that have been generated, and Carey learned this the hard way.

The Songbird Supreme posted a clip for Spotify Wrapped where she celebrated her top listeners on the platform.

Dressed in her elegant Santa suit and wearing red lipstick, Carey thanked fans.

"Hey, it's Mariah. Thank you so much for listening to my music on Spotify. Your support through the years is the greatest gift I could ask for. This year, we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of my album, 'Merry Christmas.' I hope you enjoy listening to it and I can't wait to share new music with you soon," her message said.

.@MariahCarey with an exclusive message for her top fans on Spotify Wrapped.



pic.twitter.com/ODo5DHW5ih — Mariah Carey Charts (Fan Page) (@chartmariah) December 4, 2024

However, the video was the subject of AI allegations after it was released.

"It looks like AI omg," said one X user.

It looks like AI omg 😭 — paul 💖 (@glitterposay) December 4, 2024

"Definitely AI. it's always something off with the eyes," wrote someone else.

Definitely AI. it’s always something off with the eyes — Christos (@chrisdos) December 6, 2024

"THIS HAS TO BE AI," another shared.

THIS HAS TO BE AI 😭😭 — regan | #1 iwyw stan (@reganloveshoror) December 5, 2024

The comments were flooded with so many accusations that the video was AI-generated that Carey had to hit back at the allegations. Taking to her own X account, the "Fantasy" singer shared that the video is real and that it was just a case of bad lighting and the shade of her lipstick.

"Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There's a reason I'm not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily!" she posted.

Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily! 💘💘💘 https://t.co/8guHlMMLSp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 6, 2024

Carey is in the middle of her always-busy holiday season, especially as she celebrates the 30th anniversary of her 1994 Merry Christmas album and perennial smash "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The singer has spent much of the past month on her annual holiday tour and has just a handful of dates left. The next gig is tomorrow, Dec. 7, in Baltimore, and the tour wraps on Dec. 17 in Brooklyn.

In the past several artists have spoken out about AI, including several musicians who signed an open letter against the usage of it.

"The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted," the full statement from The Washington Post and endorsed by Radiohead, Robert Smith and Billy Bragg read.

Last month, Kesha was slammed for using AI to create the cover art for her latest single, "Delusional."