Michael Bolton Shares Rare Pic One Year After Revealing He's Fighting a Brain Tumor

Michael Bolton is giving his fans an update amid his ongoing health issues.

The singer celebrated Christmas with his loved ones a year after he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Taking to his Facebook account, Bolton posed with his family and all of them appeared to be in good spirits.

"Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy. May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish. Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!" he captioned the post.

In January of 2024, 71-year-old Bolton shared that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor that had required him to get "immediate surgery."

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," he posted on Instagram.

He went on to reveal that he was at home recovering after the surgery and that it all went well.

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," Bolton shared.

However, his diagnosis required him to take some time off of touring.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," Bolton added.

"Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB," the singer's message concluded.

Two months later, Bolton went on to give an update about his condition.

"Hi everyone, just a quick update that I am healing well and doing better every day. I've been enjoying the company of my daughters and grandkids during this time at home, and practicing on my putting green whenever it's not raining!" he shared to Facebook.

Michael Bolton. 2,354,106 likes · 9,391 talking about this. MICHAEL BOLTON - a life in photographs - available for preorder now! INTERNATIONAL (https://square.link/u/5t9c6eOT) UNITED STATES...

Bolton is best known for his hit song "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," both of which became substantial hits on the charts with both going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Across his career, he has scored eight top 10 albums.