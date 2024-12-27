Blue Ivy Ready to Carve Her Own Path in Music After Performing with Beyoncé at NFL Show

Blue Ivy Carter is setting her sights on a music career of her own following a memorable performance with her mom, Beyonce, at the NFL halftime show.

Having grown up sharing the stage with the former Destiny's Child star, the 12-year-old is now reportedly eager to step into the spotlight.

According to a source who spoke with Daily Mail, "Blue now more than ever has the bug for performing."

They went on to say that the recent performance held significant importance to the tween, as she wanted to show her talent without causing any embarrassment to herself or her famous parents.

"She loves the possibilities she has in her future to record more music, with and without her parents, and she is looking forward to the next several years to cut out the artist she wants to be."

"This performance was an incredible stepping stone into her future dreams."

Blue Ivy's towering presence overshadowed her mother, who stood at 5 feet 6 inches, as they danced to the music together during Beyoncé's electrifying NFL halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy both donned all-white western attire for their collaboration on the grand finale, "Texas Hold 'Em," with the latter showing off her skills as a backup dancer.

At a young age, Blue Ivy has achieved two Guinness World Records and a collection of accolades, including a Grammy Award, MTV VMA Moon Man, NAACP Image Award, Voice Arts Award, and two BET Awards.

She also flaunted her dancing skills as a backup performer for Beyoncé's songs "My Power" and "Black Parade" throughout the successful "Renaissance World Tour."

Furthermore, Blue Ivy has engaged in musical collaborations with her parents on various chart-topping songs.

In 2012, she made her debut in the industry with a feature on Jay-Z's single "Glory." The collaboration not only exposed her talent but also earned her the distinction of being the youngest artist ever to chart on the Billboard rankings.

This comes amid the chaos surrounding her family due to her dad's legal troubles.

A new report claims that Beyoncé found solace in the spotlight, temporarily escaping the challenges of her personal life.

According to another source who spoke to Daily Mail, one of the positive outcomes of the "Single Ladies" singer's performance was the opportunity it provided for her to shift her focus away from the legal issues the "Empire State of Mind" rapper is currently facing.

"She was so consumed with her performance, so concerned with Blue Ivy and so consumed with all the details of the performance that it took away any thoughts of the mess that they will be dealing with as a family over the next few months."

Beyoncé reportedly found a way to let go of a significant amount of pressure while performing at the halftime show.

Described as a seasoned performer, she and her team were fully aware of the impact they were going to make on the audience.

"She wanted to convince the world that she is the best performer on earth and she thinks that she proved it tenfold."