Video: Beyoncé Struggles with Waldrobe Malfunction Following Electrifying Halftime Performance

The halftime show on Christmas Day at NRG Stadium took an awkward turn for Beyoncé after suffering from a wardrobe malfunction following her highly anticipated performance.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner performed her 13th album, Cowboy Carter, which quickly rose to the top spot in the charts after its release at the beginning of the year.

It was a very merry Christmas at #BeyonceBowl. 🎄✨🐝#BillboardNews is taking you behind the scenes of Beyoncé's showstopping performance in the latest All Access. pic.twitter.com/KeAp0Eb863 — billboard (@billboard) December 27, 2024

It was the first public performance for Beyoncé since her husband Jay-Z was hit with damaging allegations, and she was accompanied on stage by her fellow artists Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer.

As millions tuned in for the Baltimore Ravens' 31-2 rout of the Houston Texans — and for the halftime show — viewers didn't all sing a duet.

According to DailyMail, the performance was branded "f*ing awful" by, among others, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy.

But Beyoncé seemed unbothered by the outrage, as she then went on to be seen leaving the field in tears of joy.

Beyoncé had trouble putting her coat on after the performance in a moment that soon became a social media eye-catcher.

Footage showed her trying to put her right arm in the coat while team members quickly rushed to help her. She stepped away from the mic several times out of failure, then clapped for herself, then cleared her tears.

Finally, an employee dressed her completely.

Beyoncé after her performance. I stole this from @thetamgiselle's IG. pic.twitter.com/PKeJptu8MQ — kenn (@HelloKennedi) December 25, 2024

Changing gears into more positive comments, fans hit social media praising Beyoncé's performance regardless of the lukewarm reviews.

Meanwhile, former WNBA star Serena Williams said, "Honestly, can never get enough of you," while ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins added, "Beyoncé slaughtered it."

Arguably, even the official NFL account dubbed it the "best Christmas ever."

Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, made a special appearance in a matching all-white outfit as she performed alongside her mother on the show as well.

The oldest daughter of Bey and Jay has previously stepped out to support her mom with dance moves at key performances and during tours.