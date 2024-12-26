Beyoncé's Alleged 7-Figure Payday for Historic NFL Halftime Show with Netflix Revealed

Beyoncé impressed the audience with her performance during the Christmas Day halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game.

Reports indicate that her outstanding show came with a hefty paycheck.

She enchanted the audience at NRG Stadium with a performance that featured surprise appearances by Post Malone and Shaboozey.

The highly anticipated live debut of her latest album "Cowboy Carter" kicked off with Beyoncé's grand entrance on a majestic white stallion.

Following her solo performance, Shaboozey appeared alongside the former Destiny's Child as they performed "Sweet Honey Buckiin," followed by a performance with Post Malone on "Levii's Jeans."

The trio later came together for an energetic rendition of "Cowboy Carter."

Blue Ivy then stole the spotlight who showed off her dance moves on stage before joining her mother for a show-stopping performance of "Texas Hold' Em."

Securing Beyoncé's halftime show performance came at a hefty price. as reported by Diario AS, via US Express. The pop star-turned-country singer reportedly received a whopping $20 million for her show.

However, AllHipHop has recently revealed that she was paid a whopping $60 million.

The 43-year-old singer's appearance on the holiday NFL stage is sure to set a high bar for Kendrick Lamar, who will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Both artists are no strangers to the Super Bowl. Kendrick previously performed with legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, while the "Love on Top" singer headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.