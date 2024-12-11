Christina Milian Defends Blue Ivy Amid Gold Dress Backlash: 'Just Mind Your Business'

The internet has been set ablaze discussing different takes on Blue Ivy's red carpet look for the Mufasa: Lion King premiere. Superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 12-year-old daughter, Ivy celebrated her debut role as Kiara by dawning a stunning custom Christian Siriano strapless gold gown paired with a bold red lip.

Many found the look to not be age-appropriate, shocked that her famous parents approved of the dress. "12, she's 12!! She's not even a teenager yet. That is an adult's dress, low cut adult dress," shared one concerned X user.

However, when asked her take on the ordeal as a mother of a teenage daughter herself, actress and R&B songstress Christina Milian quickly came to the defense of the 12-year-old burgeoning star during her appearance on SHERRI.

"She looks gorgeous. The fact that someone has anything to say about someone else's daughter or any minor, just mind your business. She's talented, she toured the world with her mom, there's nothing you can say. You can't dim that shine."

Many chimed in on social media to agree with Milian's sentiment. "She looks very age appropriate for the event. There's nothing sexual about her outfit at all!" wrote one fan. "Yall be doing too much sometimes.... she looked beautiful. I've seen prom dresses revealing waaaaay more," observed another.

This isn't the only reason why the premiere has been a hot topic on social media. Jay-Z has also received backlash for showing up to the event and posing with his daughter on the carpet, accused of using her big moment as an opportunity to garner wholesome PR following his recent rape allegations.

Beyond the drama and gossip, Ivy is receiving much praise for her voice acting in the Disney film. Even her grandfather Mathew Knowles took to social media to praise his granddaughter: "Congratulations Blue Ivy on Disney's Mufasa film debut! I am so proud that you as a young second-generation family entertainer are already making your mark with your passion, work ethic, and talent. I'm sure many more to come," he wrote via X.