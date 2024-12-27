Are Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Going to Collaborate for 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)'?

There are some fans that are convinced that Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton are gearing up to release a collaboration together.

A Swift fan account on X noticed that Parton started following Swift on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Parton's following tab with Swift underneath it.

In the comments section of the post, fans shared their excitement over the potential collaboration.

"Dolly x Taylor on debut Taylor's version!" one user exclaimed.

"A Taydolly collab on debut omg," another added.

"Imagine DOLLY on DEBUT," shared another user.

The Taylor's Version of Swift's debut album comes after Swift wrapped her landmark Eras Tour. During the course of the tour, she released two other Taylor's Versions with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Swift debuted in 2006 with her self-titled album. The project yielded her first top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also spawned the top 15 hit "Teardrops on My Guitar" and the top 20 hit "Our Song."

Parton previously praised Swift in September during an interview with Variety, noting that it was "amazing what she has done with her career."

"I just admire her very much and how she's handled her business, her personal life, and what all she has meant to so many young people. [She's] been a great inspiration. And Lord knows we need some uplifting people and things this day and time," Parton added.

Swift also shared her love for Parton and in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Swift called her a "storyteller for the ages."

"Her sense of humor and mischief are easily my favorite things about her, because I think it forces the world to reconcile that a woman can be a serious artist and writer who also has raucous fun with it, can make people laugh and be in on every joke," Swift added.

There is not a release date for the album yet, but it is expected in 2025 along with the final release in the Taylor's Version line, Reputation (Taylor's Version). After that, Swift will have successfully re-recorded all of her first six albums released under Big Machine Records, her former label.