Dolly Parton Says She's Happy Celebrating Her Anniversary at McDonald's

Dolly Parton might be one of the most famous entertainers in the world. But when it comes to anniversaries with her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean, she's perfectly content with a low-key celebration at a restaurant like McDonald's.

Indeed, during a recent appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast with Bunnie Xo, Parton shared how she and Dean like to keep things simple when marking special occasions.

"Even on anniversaries, we usually stay home and make something special," Parton, 78, told Dumb Blonde. However, she explained that sometimes they'll head out to enjoy a meal in comfortable spots like McDonald's or a favorite Mexican spot, as People recapped.

"He loves Mexican food — period," Parton said. "Sometimes we'll go sit in a booth. We know where to go before the crowd comes, because he doesn't like big crowds."

This isn't the first time that Parton has spoken out about her fondness for fast food. During a 1998 appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, the country icon hilariously described her love for drive-through restaurants, sharing how much she enjoys their convenience, even while navigating her fame, as Whiskey Riff remembered.

"I live for drive-through restaurants," Parton told O'Donnell. "All the hogs do, I love fast food." The singer recounted how she and Dean would drive around Los Angeles in their camper or SUV, laughing about how fans would spot her at a McDonald's and react in disbelief.

The only downside? The occasional fast-food fumble when the order isn't quite right. "A true hog will look in their bag as soon as they get through," she joked. "And it's like, 'They forgot my french fries! I can't believe they didn't put my hotdog in!'"

Parton and Dean have been married since 1966, and the couple's quiet bond has remained strong despite her life in the public eye. Parton says the secret to their long marriage is respecting each other's space and appreciating the small joys.

In 2016, the couple renewed their vows, and in a 2018 interview, Parton offered the advice, "Stay gone! I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do."