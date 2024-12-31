Chappell Roan's Most Outrageous Moments and the Backlash They Sparked

Chappell Roan's rise to fame has been swift during the last 12 months.

"Isn't she the troublemaker?" is a question that casual music listeners frequently ask when her name is mentioned.

Lately, numerous recent news stories have featured a series of "controversies" related to her portrayal as a prominent global pop icon.

These range from her expressions of frustration regarding the challenges of living in the public eye to her consistent guidance on how fans should engage with her.

The surge of criticism from fans, though small but outspoken, shows their perception that the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer may not fully appreciate the success she has achieved in the music industry.

Despite the overwhelming support she has garnered, some fans feel she lacks gratitude for her current status.

Let's dive into the current controversies on Roan's plate.

The 'Troublemaker' Reputation

As the 26-year-old pop star's fan base continues to grow fans radio airplay and online streaming, the pressure mounts for her to maintain a specific image and connection with her supporters.

Roan found herself at the center of a major online controversy when she turned to TikTok in August 2024 to address the unsettling behavior of her fans.

"Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?"

"This is a lady you don't know, and she doesn't know you at all. Would you assume that she's a good person? Assume she's a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?"

In alignment with the views expressed by several individuals on social media, there was an agreement that being a public figure meant being subject to fan interactions, including requests for autographs, as a form of appreciation for the support received through concert attendance and music streaming.

Already playing the victim? — K (@kevinaclarke) August 19, 2024

I have no sympathy for someone putting themselves out there with the help of fan support (she had no problem there with what she calls “randoms” helping her get famous) yet acts hostile when someone asks her for a photo. 😵‍💫 — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) August 19, 2024

She’s such a pick me like I never seen a celebrity complaining about giving huges and taking photos with fans like girl if u don’t like being in the music industry or being famous and u think huging your fans are weird get the fuck out of here such ungrateful celeb I have seen🤔 — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓼𓃰𓃝𓆉𓃵𓃱𓄄𓆡 (@EternalXshine) August 19, 2024

Roan's Unique Stance Ahead of the 2024 Election

Roan has taken a different approach by refraining from endorsing any candidate propr to the election unlike Taylor Swift who urged her followers to vote for Kamala Harris.

In an interview with The Guardian, the "HOT TO GO" singer shared that her decision not to endorse anyone stemmed from her concerns about the government and a desire to avoid feeling pressured into making a choice.

"There're problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city."

Following her comments, she faced a wave of criticism on social media, prompting her to address the situation through a video on TikTok.

Roan expressed her desire to contribute to positive change and emphasized that her actions have consistently influenced her work and those closest to her.

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound - chappell roan

But in a following TikTok post addressing the criticism, Roan elaborated on her views regarding the upcoming 2024 presidential election and proudly announced her intention to support Kamala Harris with her vote.

She also urged her fans to known the difference between endorsing and voting, saying, "Voting is all we have right now in the system, and so I encourage it yet again: Vote for who in your mind is the best option for what we have right now because it's all we can do."

"And I hope this makes it clear that, no, I am not picking the sides of what we have right now."

"one's obviously better than the other, but Jesus f------ Christ. I hope you don't settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don't fully, fully trust because of their blatant actions."

Sorry 2 break it to Chappell fans but she’s just not genuine.

She’s a talented artist who saw the LGBTQ community as loyal and $$$.



We all know neither party is perfect. But 2 be that conflicted when Trump is literally taking aim at the trans community… come on.



She’s grift. — ABell 🔔 (@ABellInTheBurbs) September 26, 2024

She’s gotta learn how to differentiate between the two sides. Sure Dems need to be better but that’s the ethos of progressives. They are constantly evolving moving more and more to the left. — ALF in Hog Form (@CertainSongs11) September 25, 2024

i put the video in 2x and still was too much yap — chloe (@chloeeiguess) September 25, 2024

Confronting Inappropriate Behavior

Roan took to TikTok to share a collection of videos where she publicly addressed fans exhibiting "creepy" and "toxic" behavior towards her.

In her statements, Roan emphasized, "I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous."

"I don't give a f--- if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or a hug. That's not normal, that's weird."

"It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online."

she’s so desperate for attention i’m crying — Genesis🦋☀️ (@NTLTCGENESIS) August 19, 2024

So a fan asking to take a pic is harassment now? Lmao — Tony (@bloodylikeabod) August 20, 2024

I know they don’t owe us but saying that fans who want a photo, your time or a hug is “creepy” is a bit rude isn’t it? — 444 (@AR1ANAGRCNDE) August 20, 2024

Roan's Decision to Cancel Shows for the VMAs

The "My Kink Is Karma" hitmaker made an unexpected announcement on August 29, revealing the decision to cancel her upcoming concert performances in Paris and Amsterdam just five days prior to the scheduled dates, attributing the change to "scheduling conflicts."

However, it was soon discovered that she had actually rescheduled the performances in order to make an appearance at the MTV VMAs.

Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken 💔 thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/nlEL2YhB2X — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 29, 2024

Upon hearing the news, disappointed fans flooded the comments section with their expressions of frustration and disappointment.

She really choose the VMAS over her fans but i thought she hated fame?? 😭💀 — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) August 29, 2024

guys leave her alone she chose the VMA’s because she cant handle that many fans in one arena… — BlenderMan✦ (@obvioyuhs) August 29, 2024

Girl? How you finna say you hate the attention but choose the VMAS over your ACTUAL fans… — Capybara714 (@Capybara7144) August 29, 2024

Tensions on the Red Carpet: A Heated Exchange with a Photographer

When Roan made her debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, she got into a heated argument with a photographer after claiming somebody was being "disrespectful" from the sidelines.

Chappell Roan tells off a photographer at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/wfl8uFE4s5 — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2024

Pointing directly at the source of the comment, Roan retorted, "You shut the f--- up! Back off. Not me, b----."

She’s been famous for like five seconds and thinks that allows her to talk to people anyway she wants ew — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) September 11, 2024

I thought she was about to cast a spell at him then — Celine (@Celineroseeee) September 11, 2024

Roan Addresses Past Grievances at Olivia Rodrigo's Premiere

At the movie premiere of Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts World Tour" in Los Angeles, Roan caught a photographer off guard by confronting him on the red carpet. She expressed her displeasure about his behavior at the MTV Video Music Awards, accusing him of being disrespectful.

As she posed for photos, Roan approached the photographer directly and addressed him, stating, "You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at a Grammy party."

chappell roan confronting the photographer that yelled at her. this icon pic.twitter.com/lmK02SCYXQ — ً (@americanreqiuem) October 26, 2024

The person's identity remained concealed from the camera, yet their perspective appeared to contradict Roan's version of the occurrences.

"Yes... I remember. You were so rude to me," she said, who was wearing a beautiful red gown and her signature drag makeup, said in response.

"I need an apology for that. Yeah, yep, you do. You need to apologize to me."

Upon being approached by a representative from either Roan or the movie's PR team, the "Pink Pony Club" singer was guided back to the step-and-repeat to handle the situation gracefully.