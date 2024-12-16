Chappell Roan's Father Breaks Down in Tears While Listening to 'Pink Pony Club' on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Chappell Roan had a meteoric rise to fame over the course of 2024, and now she is wrapping up the year by reflecting on that fame.

The music superstar appeared in Apple TV+ and Apple Music's A Very Carpool Karaoke Christmas. In the segment she is joined by her parents, Kara and Dwight, as well as host Zane Lowe for a special SUV sing-a-long of her song "Pink Pony Club."

The segment -- which was first popularized by James Corden -- featured Lowe driving Roan and her parents around rural Missouri in an SUV, complete with Christmas decorations strewn about the car. As Lowe played "Pink Pony Club," Roan and her parents sang along, with the latter two getting emotional -- especially during lines that reference her midwestern family.

Once the song had ended, her parents discuss the impact that it has had.

"That song... I love singing it with her at her shows, I love it when you can just see the people respond to that song so much," her mother said. "Even when we're growing up, we really care about what our parents think of us... I hope that's something that she always knows, that we love her so much and we could never not be proud of her."

Her father broke down in tears before also reflecting on the importance of the song.

"What she stands for is a lot of hope... but what she has taught me as a father is respect for other people and all people. That's what I want people to understand, everything that is about her is about loving everybody... and she has taught me that," he said.

Zane Lowe asks Chappell Roan’s parents how they felt when they first listened to “Pink Pony Club” 💗 #ACarpoolKaraokeChristmas pic.twitter.com/nrxfkxk4NX — Chappell Roan Philippines (@chappellroanPH) December 16, 2024

Later in the episode, Roan's parents showed Lowe around their farm in Missouri. As for Roan, she sat down with Lowe to discuss her 2025 Grammy nominations and quipped she might say something controversial.

"It's an honor to be nominated with some of the other artists. I don't have a speech yet, but you know me. I'm going to say something controversial. Why not?" she said.

Chappell Roan on being nominated at the #GRAMMYs:



“How amazing is it that a gay artist wrote a gay song that went number one, with a gay writer, who did not grow up in the industry, did not have an in, has been busting her ass for a decade. That’s, like, honorable to me. It… pic.twitter.com/A4KVE7uQir — Chappell Roan Philippines (@chappellroanPH) December 16, 2024

Over the past year Roan has made several controversial comments, including calling out Billboard for a report that claimed she has split with her manager.

"Chappell Roan has split with her management team, sources confirm to Billboard.⁠ The news comes after the breakout star scored her first slate of Grammy nominations, including in all of the Big Four categories.⁠ Roan's nods were notably left off a congratulatory post shared from the Instagram account for State Of the Art — the company Roan was previously signed to, with Nick Bobetsky as her manager," the post read.

Roan caught wind of this post and fired back in the comments section of it.

"Yall suck for this," she said in return to the news, which lots of commentators felt was overreacting on her part.

Read more: Chappell Roan and Travis Scott Headlining Reading and Leeds Festival 2025

Roan also was forced to clarify comments she made about Donald Trump before the 2024 election in the United States. Roan received backlash for comments she made in an interview with The Guardian where she doubled down on her nonpartisan stance, saying she has "so many issues with our government in every way."

"There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city," Roan continued.

Many called her a Trump supporter after this, but she debunked the claim and said she was not voting for Trump.

"Question if some person that tweeted something about something else is even true. It's important to question, because that's how I think we move forward," she said.

"This is my third election voting and the world is changing so rapidly, and I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good, because we need it," Roan added.

"Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement," she concluded.